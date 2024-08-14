Fair 69°

SHARE

$10K Reward Offered After 43 Guns Stolen In 2 PA Masked Burglaries: ATF

Multiple agencies are investigating after 43 guns were stolen in two burglaries of the same Lancaster firearms shop, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia Field Division accounted on Wednesday, Aug. 14. 

The gunshop where the burglaries happened and the vehicle used both times.&nbsp;

The gunshop where the burglaries happened and the vehicle used both times. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View, top); ATF (bottom)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Jones Firearms, LLC, a federal firearm licensee, as explained in the release. 

The burglaries and thefts happened at Jones Firearms, LLC located at 2200 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster on June 30, and July 29, 2024, the ATF detailed. A total of 43 firearms were stolen between the two incidents. Both times two masked individuals were spotted and a maroon or purple mid-2000’s Honda Accord as well a black late model sedan with a moon-roof were caught on camera as a getaway vehicle, authorities say. 

The investigation by the ATF is being done in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, Manor Township Police Department, and the NSSF. 

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or ATFTips@atf.gov, or the Pennsylvania State Police at (800) 4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) or tips@pa.gov. Information can also be sent through ATF’s website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE