$10K Reward Offered After 43 Guns Stolen In 2 PA Masked Burglaries: ATF

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Jones Firearms, LLC, a federal firearm licensee, as explained in the release.

The burglaries and thefts happened at Jones Firearms, LLC located at 2200 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster on June 30, and July 29, 2024, the ATF detailed. A total of 43 firearms were stolen between the two incidents. Both times two masked individuals were spotted and a maroon or purple mid-2000’s Honda Accord as well a black late model sedan with a moon-roof were caught on camera as a getaway vehicle, authorities say.

The investigation by the ATF is being done in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, Manor Township Police Department, and the NSSF.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or ATFTips@atf.gov, or the Pennsylvania State Police at (800) 4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) or tips@pa.gov. Information can also be sent through ATF’s website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

