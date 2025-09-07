Randall Scott Shreiner, 68, of West Lampeter Township, had asked to be released into his wife’s care after his attorney argued he was suffering from stage-five chronic kidney disease and had less than six months to live. The petition, filed in July, claimed the medical care provided in state prison was inadequate.

Judge Jeffery D. Wright disagreed, ruling that lifesaving treatment is already available to Shreiner in prison. “It would shock the conscience of this Court to allow [Shreiner] to be released, essentially unsupervised, to his wife’s home to live out whatever time he has left in peace and comfort when he so gruesomely and heartlessly cut short Ms. Miller’s life,” Wright wrote.

First Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson also argued that Shreiner had “manufactured his own terminal condition” by repeatedly refusing dialysis treatment that doctors deemed necessary for his survival. Judge Wright agreed, noting that Shreiner’s “limited life expectancy appears to be the self-inflicted result of his repeated refusal to accept treatment.”

Shreiner is serving life without parole plus two to seven years after pleading guilty in 2015 to criminal homicide and a felony firearms offense for the killing of 44-year-old Monica Miller, his mistress.

On Feb. 18, 2015, Shreiner ambushed Miller outside her Ephrata apartment building. Police said he shot her four times at close range with a pistol he had purchased the day before. Miller died at the scene before first responders could arrive.

When police arrested Shreiner the following day, he admitted to waiting for Miller, confronting her, and opening fire as she tried to flee. He also admitted he did not have a license to carry the weapon. Ephrata Police Det. Graeme Quinn filed the charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lampeter-Strasburg and receive free news updates.