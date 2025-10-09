Passenger Killed, Driver Injured In Lancaster County Crash: PA State Police

The crash happened on Mine Road, west of Buck Hill Road in Sadsbury Township, at approximately 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, according to investigators.

A Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound when it veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers explained. The front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for evaluation of injuries, police said.

Responding agencies included the Troop J Forensic Services Unit, the Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains active, and more information will be released when available, authorities said.

