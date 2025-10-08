Kimberly Yvonn Schwartz, 35, of York Township, pulled into the driveway of a residence on the 900 block of Strasburg Pike around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Schwartz entered the garage, grabbed a five-gallon bucket, and began picking peppers from the homeowner’s garden. When the resident offered to sell her the produce, Schwartz instead drove off without paying, authorities said.

Troopers determined the vehicle she was driving had been stolen and tied to the theft of two semi-automatic handguns. Within an hour, officers located Schwartz in a Strasburg Township parking lot using a photo of her and the car provided by the victim, officials said.

Her license is suspended from a prior DUI conviction, and investigators said she first refused to identify herself before providing a false name. She resisted arrest by pulling away, unbuckling herself multiple times, and refusing to walk, police said. Troopers ultimately placed her in a caged police vehicle for safety.

Inside the stolen car, officers discovered a partially consumed bottle of alcohol, suspected methamphetamine, and the stolen firearms. Police believe Schwartz was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs at the time, though she refused chemical testing.

Schwartz was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, and single counts of burglary, resisting arrest, agricultural vandalism, false identification to law enforcement, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance, along with seven summary offenses, authorities detailed.

She remains in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Erika Boyer filed the charges.

Her case was held for county court after she waived her preliminary hearing before Judge William Benner on Thursday, Sept. 18.

