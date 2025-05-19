John Miller Esh, 61, allegedly used phony chiropractic and massage sessions to violate women and a girl from Lancaster County’s Plain community, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The abuse began in 2002 and took place at his home on the 1700 block of Beaver Valley Pike and multiple other locations, investigators said.

Dozens Of Sessions, Thousands Paid, Victims Silenced

Victims told police they sought treatment from Esh for low energy, fertility, pain relief, and even miscarriage recovery. Many paid for dozens — and in some cases more than 100 — sessions.

Instead of legitimate care, Esh allegedly used the appointments to sexually penetrate and touch them under their clothing. He often failed to explain which body parts he would touch and told victims not to speak about it.

One victim, a 51-year-old Drumore Township woman, said she paid Esh between $18,000 and $20,000 for 20 to 30 sessions from 2016 to 2017. After the first session, she said he began penetrating her without consent, claiming he was “checking her cervix.”

Another victim, a 36-year-old West Earl Township woman, said Esh assaulted her twice about eight years ago, prompting her to cut off contact.

One victim was a minor at the time of the abuse, which occurred about two and a half years ago, according to police.

No Training. No License. Confession To Police.

Esh admitted he had no formal training and was not certified to perform chiropractic or medical treatments. He told investigators he massaged and penetrated female patients and touched their breasts “to help them,” authorities said.

He also confirmed that he had performed treatments for roughly 100 people in the Plain community over the last 10 years and had accepted money for the services.

Arrest, Charges, And Prosecution

Police began investigating Esh in February 2024 after a report was filed against him. Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Michael Bean. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.

Esh was charged with:

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent (eight counts).

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault Without Consent (eight counts).

Felony Unlawful Contact With A Minor.

Felony Corruption Of Minors.

Practicing Chiropractic Without A License.

Esh is free on $50,000 bail.

