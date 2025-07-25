Edward Roberts Jr., 39, of Middletown originally from Holyoke, Massachusetts, was identified as the victim by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Emergency responders were called to the area of 2316 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township at 1:11 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash, officials said. When a coroner investigator arrived, they found Roberts deceased in a yard near the scene. He was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m.

Roberts’ body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for an autopsy. His cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to the coroner.

On Facebook, a grieving friend identified as Shayne Findley wrote, “It breaks my heart to share that my best friend, my chosen family, my brother Edward Roberts Jr was tragically killed in a car accident last night. From the information I’ve received, he was not at fault, and there will be a full investigation into what happened.”

Findley said he was told Roberts “passed on impact, so he did not suffer.” He added that he had spoken with Roberts’ mother and was sharing the news publicly “so everyone who loved him can begin to process this devastating loss.”

