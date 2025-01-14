Brent Matthew Groff, 25, allegedly began assaulting the girl when she was about 8-years-old and he was 16-years-old at a residence in the 100 block of Charleston Drive, police said. The assaults reportedly continued at various locations from approximately 2015 until October 2023.

The now 17-year-old victim told investigators that Groff raped and sexually assaulted her multiple times over the years. When confronted, Groff initially denied the allegations but later contacted police to admit that many of the claims were true, authorities said.

Groff faces 15 charges, including felony rape of a child, felony incest of a minor, felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

He remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail, the DA said.

