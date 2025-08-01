Antonio Hernandez, 57, waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Raymond Sheller on Thursday, July 25, allowing his case to move forward to Berks County Court, authorities said.

Detectives began investigating Hernandez in April after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged a social media account transmitting images of child pornography, according to investigators. The account was later traced back to an IP address at his residence on the 200 block of California Road.

In May, police executed a search warrant at the home, seizing a phone, laptop, thumb drives, and external hard drives. Investigators said they recovered more than 100 pictures and videos depicting child pornography from the devices.

Hernandez denied using the social media account tied to the transmissions and told investigators he had never seen or possessed child pornography, court documents state.

He has been charged with disseminating photos of child sex acts, possession of child sexual abuse material, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, authorities said.

Hernandez is currently free on $50,000 unsecured bail. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nicholas Cortese filed the charges, and Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick will prosecute the case.

