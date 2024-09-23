Light Rain 61°

SHARE

14-Year-Old Girl Charged For TikTok Threats Against Lampeter Strasburg HS

As a wave of fake threats against schools plague social media and bog down police department, teens are beginning to get some punishment for the bogus posts.

TikTok

TikTok

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/ antonbe
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

One teen who made threats against Lampeter Strasburg High School was charged with a misdemeanor for Terroristic Threats on Friday Sept. 20, West Lampeter Township police announced on Monday, Sept. 23.

The charge again the unidentified 14-year-old girl were filed against with the Lancaster County Juvenile Courts, the police explained. 

"The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office was also consulted prior to the charge," police said.

Check back here for possible updates.

to follow Daily Voice Lampeter-Strasburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE