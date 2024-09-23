14-Year-Old Girl Charged For TikTok Threats Against Lampeter Strasburg HS

One teen who made threats against Lampeter Strasburg High School was charged with a misdemeanor for Terroristic Threats on Friday Sept. 20, West Lampeter Township police announced on Monday, Sept. 23.

The charge again the unidentified 14-year-old girl were filed against with the Lancaster County Juvenile Courts, the police explained.

"The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office was also consulted prior to the charge," police said.

Check back here for possible updates.

