William Randall Wright, 39, formerly of Springfield and most recently residing in Kutztown, pleaded guilty before Common Pleas Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. to three charges: Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and Involuntary Manslaughter, prosecutors said.

He admitted to selling the combination of cocaine and fentanyl that killed Steven Newhart, 62, inside the Scenic View Apartments on the 2000 block of Scenic View Lane on Sunday, June 19, 2022, the day after Father’s Day, according to the release.

Newhart’s children told investigators they last spoke to him the night before and shared that their father struggled with substance abuse. When Springfield Township police arrived, Newhart was dead.

An autopsy confirmed Newhart died from the toxic mix of drugs. Detectives quickly zeroed in on Wright, who lived across the hall. A witness told police that Newhart had visited Wright’s apartment multiple times, including the day before he died.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Newhart’s cell phone and discovered drug-related texts with a number linked to Wright, dating back to 2021. A subsequent forensic analysis of Wright’s phone uncovered over 150,000 instant messages discussing drug activity, the DA’s Office said.

Wright was arrested on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, following an “extremely lengthy investigation,” officials noted at the time.

Before Wright was sentenced, Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon presented victim impact statements from Newhart’s children. His daughter wrote: “I do not wish this pain on anyone.”

Wright also made a statement in court before Judge Bateman handed down a sentence of four to 15 years in state prison, along with 12 years of concurrent probation.

The case was investigated by the Bucks County Detectives and Springfield Township Police, and prosecuted by Deputy DA Gannon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Kutztown and receive free news updates.