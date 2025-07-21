Kutztown Basketball Star Tamir Johnson’s Shooting Ruled Justified In Road Rage Case: DA

Johnson, 35, of Whitehall Township, was killed around 3:37 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, at 5th and Hamilton streets in Allentown after allegedly attacking another driver with a metal bat during a road rage incident.

The driver of the Honda Prius, identified only as John Doe, was deemed legally justified in shooting Johnson under Pennsylvania's “Stand Your Ground” law, investigators concluded.

🚗 What Happened?

According to the Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and surveillance footage, Johnson was driving a silver Audi with one passenger westbound on West Hamilton Street when he overtook and cut off the Prius near 5th Street.

Both vehicles came to a stop. Johnson exited his Audi with a metal bat and struck the Prius on the driver's side door. Doe, who had a valid permit for a 9mm handgun, fired a single round through the door, striking Johnson in the torso.

After being shot, Johnson moved away from the Prius and dropped the bat. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was later pronounced dead. The death was ruled a homicide.

The Prius driver then drove a short distance away, parked, called 911, and remained at the scene, fully cooperating with authorities. The second occupant of the Audi, who was not injured, also remained at the scene.

⚖️ No Charges Filed

Prosecutors determined that Johnson’s actions—pursuing the Prius, cutting it off, and swinging a bat—posed an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death. Investigators said Doe did not provoke the attack.

Under Pennsylvania law, deadly force is justified when a person reasonably believes it is necessary to protect themselves from imminent serious harm, particularly when the other party displays a lethal weapon.

“While the law justifies the use of deadly force in such a situation, it is not something to be taken lightly,” DA Holihan stated, adding that the Prius driver has expressed remorse for what happened.

🕊️ 'So Much More Than A Moment Of Conflict'

Before announcing the decision, Holihan’s office met with Johnson’s family, who wanted the public to know that Tamir’s legacy goes far beyond the tragic shooting.

“Tamir was so much more than a moment of conflict,” his family said. “He was the father of three beautiful children, a devoted partner, a son, a brother, a nephew and a loyal friend.”

Johnson’s children were his world, and he never missed a moment in their lives, they said. He was a proud Kutztown University graduate, a former basketball star, and a man driven by a passion for helping at-risk youth.

He had worked for organizations including Glen Mills School, Homestead Family Services, Sevita, and Comhar, and was planning to pursue a Master’s degree.

“He was a provider, a protector, and our light,” his family said.

