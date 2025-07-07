Kutztown Basketball Star Tamir Johnson Shot Dead In Downtown Allentown: Police

Tamir R. Johnson, 35, of Whitehall Township, was found suffering from gunshot wounds near the 500 block of West Hamilton Street around 3:37 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 4:51 a.m. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and the death has been ruled a homicide.

The Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

🏀 College Star Remembered As 'Quiet Giant'

Johnson was a standout forward for Kutztown University’s men’s basketball team, where he dominated in the paint and left an indelible mark on the Golden Bears program from 2009–2011.

As a senior in the 2010-11 season, Johnson led the team in both scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 rebounds per game)—ranking among the top 10 players in the entire PSAC in both categories. That season, he racked up nine double-doubles, scored in double digits 22 times, and notched a career-high 30 points and 16 rebounds in a thrilling win over Mansfield.

Known for his efficiency, Johnson led the PSAC in field goal percentage at 62.4% across two seasons. He was named to the All-PSAC East First Team, honored twice as PSAC East Player of the Week, and chosen for the Lehigh Valley Small College Coaches’ Association Unsung Hero Team.

Johnson also hit multiple game-winning shots, including a buzzer-beater at East Stroudsburg and a clutch finish against Cheyney.

In a post mourning his loss, Kutztown Men’s Basketball called Johnson a “stalwart leader and quiet giant.”

“We will miss his positive impact on us and his wonderful smile,” the team wrote. “Rest in peace, Tamir. We love you.”

💔 Family And Friends Grieve

Tributes flooded social media from those close to Johnson.

“Cousinnn 🥺 I’m so sorry! Since my BD shot at me you made sure to keep checking on me & the baby,” one woman wrote. “We are not ready for this one Tamir… you will truly be missed.”

Another added:

“Robin Johnson, my condolences to you cousin. I love you 💐… God got you. I’m sorry you have to even endure this pain 💔.”

No arrests have been announced as of Monday. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Allentown detectives.

Daily Voice has reached out to the family and offers them the opportunity to share more details about Tamir by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Kutztown and receive free news updates.