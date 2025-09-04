Brandon C. Gehris, 24, was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, in the Emergency Department at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, Coroner Eric Minnich said.

Gehris was the operator of a motorcycle that collided with a motor vehicle near South Cedar Crest Boulevard and Fish Hatchery Road at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, according to the release.

He had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, investigators said. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, the coroner reported.

According to his social media, Gehris worked at Boyle Construction, was from Kutztown, and attended Kutztown Area High School. He lived in Northampton.

The Salisbury Township Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Crash Team are assisting in the investigation.

Loved ones who wish to share more about Gehris’ life may email [email protected].

