18-Month-Old Girl Killed In Route 222 Berks County Crash: Coroner

The child was a passenger in a vehicle that reportedly crossed over the median and struck another vehicle before coming to rest on the roadway below, according to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

The crash happened on State Route 222 near the Kutztown Road overpass in Richland Township around 10:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27.

She was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest at 1:24 p.m. that same day, officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29, at the Lehigh County Forensics Center to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Fleetwood Borough Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

“The entire staff of the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” Buglio said in the release. “We recognize the profound loss experienced and stand in support of everyone grieving during this difficult time.”

