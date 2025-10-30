‘Wild West’ Of Weed: Grand Jury Finds PA Smoke Shops Selling Illegal THC, Endangering Kids

District Attorney Kevin R. Steele joined Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe, and Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Joshua Lacey in releasing the findings, which stem from a 10-month investigation into the booming THC retail industry that has emerged since the 2018 federal Farm Bill loosened hemp restrictions.

“This Wild West situation exists due to the lack of needed laws and oversight,” Steele said. “It puts not only adults but children in jeopardy from unregulated products, unsafe operations, and illegal sales.”

93.75% Of Tested Products Were Full Marijuana

Detectives from Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester counties conducted undercover purchases at smoke shops and gas stations, seizing 144 THC products — from loose flower to vapes and edibles. Laboratory tests performed by National Medical Services and the Pennsylvania State Police Lab found that 135 of them (93.75%) contained full-strength marijuana, with THC levels at 5% or higher, far above the legal limit of 0.3% for hemp.

Only four products were compliant under the Farm Bill’s limit — and even those contained Delta-8 THC, a synthetic compound not explicitly covered under Pennsylvania law. The remaining samples falsely claimed to be hemp yet had psychoactive potency equivalent to dispensary-grade cannabis, the report noted.

According to the data table on page 27 of the Grand Jury report, several products marketed as “Farm Bill compliant” displayed cartoon branding, candy shapes, and fruit flavors — designs the Grand Jury concluded were “deliberately targeted at children.”

Children Hospitalized After Eating THC Edibles

The report documents multiple pediatric emergencies resulting from unregulated THC products:

Lower Merion Township, Dec. 24, 2024: A 14-year-old became violently ill after eating a “Krisp Rice Treat” from a smoke shop that didn’t check ID.

Norristown, Jan. 2, 2025: An 18-month-old was hospitalized with confusion and tremors after finding a parent’s vape pen.

Havertown, Feb. 23, 2025: A 9-year-old ate THC-laced chocolate from a grandparent’s fridge and began hallucinating.

Douglass Township, Mar. 23, 2025: A 21-month-old ate THC gummies and became lethargic.

Lower Providence, Apr. 3, 2025: A 16-year-old suffered respiratory distress after consuming a marijuana gummy sold by a classmate.

The medical incident summary on pages 33–35 of the report emphasized that none of the stores required proof of age, and many products were packaged like candy, including gummies and chocolate bars with names resembling popular snacks.

Grand Jury Calls For Sweeping Reform

The 23-member Grand Jury issued eight major recommendations for state lawmakers to address what it called “a looming public health emergency.” Among them:

Setting a minimum age of 21 for all THC product purchases.

Creating a statewide licensing system for smoke shops and distributors.

Requiring batch testing and certified lab oversight for all THC products.

Enforcing strict packaging and advertising restrictions to prevent youth appeal.

Launching a public education campaign to warn about synthetic THC and mislabeled products.

Imposing civil and criminal penalties for distributors who knowingly sell illegal marijuana.

The legislative reform chart on page 62 outlines proposed penalties for unlicensed retailers and mandates ID scanning and labeling standards similar to those required for tobacco and alcohol.

‘A Clear and Present Threat’

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said the findings expose “a clear and present public health and safety threat” fueled by legal loopholes after the Farm Bill. “These shops are openly dealing in illegal substances and are indiscriminate in selling to minors,” she said.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said at least one child in his county was hospitalized due to smoke shop products. “Even with our investigations, we need new and thoughtful regulations to ensure smoke shops are selling the right products to the right people. Our families deserve better safeguards for their kids,” he said.

The Grand Jury concluded that legislative inaction could allow the state’s THC market to spiral further out of control:

“Without immediate legislative action and stronger enforcement, our communities remain vulnerable to the unchecked spread of dangerous substances disguised as legal retail products.”

