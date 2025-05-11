Tonya Dupree, 57, of King of Prussia, is the woman behind the deadly family tragedy, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Upper Merion Township Police Chief Blaine Leis, and Upper Dublin Police Chief Fran Wheatley.

The violence began at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 10, when Upper Dublin Police were called to the FedEx Warehouse. Dupree had reportedly summoned her adult son out of work and, while inside her vehicle, pointed a gun at his head. He was able to wrestle the firearm away from her, and she fled. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

About 45 minutes later, Upper Merion Township Police conducted a welfare check at Dupree’s home on request. Officers found her husband, Robert Dupree Sr., 62, dead in bed from a gunshot wound.

Roughly an hour later, at 11:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police responded to the 4500 block of Kelly Drive, where a woman’s body was seen floating in the Schuylkill River. It was later confirmed to be Tonya Dupree.

The deaths and attempted murder are being jointly investigated by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, Upper Merion Township Police, and Upper Dublin Police.

