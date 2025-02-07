Matthew Bustin, 33, of King of Prussia, was sentenced to five to 24 months in county prison with three years of probation after pleading guilty to Stalking – Repeatedly Committing Acts to Cause Fear in Lehigh County on Nov. 7, 2024, according to District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan.

Prosecutors had sought a state prison sentence, but Judge James T. Anthony handed down the shorter term at Bustin's sentencing hearing on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Bustin’s stalking spree began in December 2023, when Bethlehem police began investigating after a woman found a GPS tracker on her car, according to the DA. Investigators said Bustin admitted to placing the device on her vehicle.

The victim, whose name has not been released, told officers she had received multiple Instagram friend requests from Bustin under his name and aliases like “Meg” or “Megan.” When she denied the requests, Bustin allegedly continued his harassment, sending unwanted text messages and even leaving obscene candy and flowers for the woman at her home and workplace.

Bustin also approached the victim at her Bethlehem apartment complex, asking for her phone number and claiming he was interested in moving there, investigators said.

This isn’t Bustin’s first encounter with the law. In 2018, he was convicted of Loitering and Prowling outside another woman’s home in Lehigh County and sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Bustin’s behavior escalated further in 2024 when he stalked a second victim he met through a dating app, Bensalem police said in a release last year.

In April 2024, while the second victim was on vacation, Bustin broke into her Bensalem home, turned off her circuit breakers, and disconnected her internet, authorities said. Police later found a GPS tracker on her car linked to an account in Bustin’s name. Surveillance footage captured him attaching the device to her vehicle at her Montgomery County workplace, investigators said.

Bustin was arrested on June 1, 2024, and charged with Burglary, Stalking, Criminal Trespass, and Harassment in Bucks County. He remains jailed in lieu of 10 percent of a $2 million bond as he awaits trial on those charges.

Bethlehem Detective Ashley Kratochvil and Officer Eric Hammer investigated the Lehigh County case, which was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach.

