Lawrence Ansley, 47, of Bryn Mawr, approached a woman in the Macy’s children’s department on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police said in a release on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Ansley reportedly engaged the woman in casual conversation that turned inappropriate, asking suggestive questions before exposing his genitals and masturbating, according to investigators.

The victim recorded Ansley on her phone and contacted Macy’s loss prevention, who notified police. Ansley fled before officers arrived, authorities said.

This was the second incident involving Ansley in King of Prussia. On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, he allegedly began masturbating under his clothing while speaking to another woman in the toy section of Target, police said.

In addition, Radnor police detailed a similar incident days earlier. On Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, Ansley was reportedly seen exposing himself in a department store on the 500 block of East Lancaster Avenue in Wayne. Witnesses reported the act, and Ansley was captured on video surveillance.

Through collaboration with Upper Merion police, Ansley was identified and taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, by Radnor police. He was processed and arraigned with bail set at 10% of $50,000.

Ansley’s parole was violated due to these incidents, and he was remanded to Delaware County Prison, authorities said.

Police in Radnor and Upper Merion ask anyone with additional information or who witnessed similar behavior to contact Detective Brendan Dougherty at 610-265-3232 or Radnor Police at 610-688-5600.

