Powerful Victim Statement

Charles J. Sylvester, 39, of King of Prussia, was sentenced to 18 to 36 years in state prison for raping and sexually assaulting the girl over a three-year period in Bristol Township, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The girl, who is now a teenager, delivered a powerful impact statement before the judge.

“I am here because no one should have the power to harm another person so deeply and walk away untouched,” she said. “I ask for accountability, not just for me, but for every other survivor who never got a chance to speak, and every person who is still afraid to come forward.”

Her mother called Sylvester “a predator” in a written statement read to the court, and said “society must be shielded from him.”

Judge Charissa J. Liller imposed the maximum sentence, as well as 21 additional years of probation, and ordered Sylvester to:

Have no contact with the victim or any minors.

Comply with Pennsylvania’s sex offender supervision and mental health treatment requirements.

Follow all special conditions imposed by the state Parole Board.

Years Of Abuse And A Jury’s Verdict

The abuse happened between 2015 and 2018 inside the victim’s home when she was between 9 and 11 years old, according to Bristol Township police.

The investigation began in early 2024, when the victim came forward. A jury found Sylvester guilty on Wednesday, April 9, following a three-day trial. His bail was immediately revoked pending a sexual violent predator assessment.

He was convicted of the following charges:

Felony Rape of a Child

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child

Felony Sexual Assault

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault

Felony Corruption of Minors

Two counts of Misdemeanor Indecent Assault

Case Prosecuted With Focus On Justice

Bristol Township Detective John Jennings led the investigation. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sara L. Salvo, and sentencing was handled by Deputy District Attorney Megan Hunsicker.

The Bucks County DA’s Office commended the victim for her bravery and reiterated its stance:

“This case is another example of this office’s commitment to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting those who prey on our most vulnerable victims.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice King of Prussia and receive free news updates.