Armed Felon Leads Foot Pursuit Through Luxury Stores Of KOP Mall: Cops

The incident happened Sunday, June 15, around 4:15 p.m., after Upper Merion Police got word of a stolen Jeep Cherokee spotted in the Orange Parking Garage at 160 N. Gulph Road, according to a release from the department.

The Jeep had been reported stolen out of Darby Borough. Officers found it backed into a parking space on the 2nd level and began watching it while Mall Security reviewed surveillance footage to identify the driver.

Police developed a suspect description and shared it with patrol officers.

About 20 minutes later, an officer doing extra patrols in the Mall Connector saw a man matching the suspect’s description near the Louis Vuitton store. When the officer tried to stop him, the man ran through the mall, ignoring commands to stop.

A foot chase followed through the upper levels of Neiman Marcus, down to the first floor, and back into the main mall before the suspect exited near the Macy’s crosswalk, police said. He was apprehended by additional responding officers without incident, Upper Merion Police said.

The 31-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was found to have an active criminal warrant from the Hudson County, NJ Sheriff's Office for an armed home invasion.

Police searched the stolen Jeep and recovered a Glock 19 9mm handgun, loaded with 13 hollow point bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber, authorities said.

The man is a convicted felon and was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property

Evading Arrest on Foot

Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License

Persons Not to Possess a Weapon

He was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility to await court proceedings.

