Javier Rivera, 33, of Kennett Square, was arrested in the early morning hours and charged with First Degree Murder and related offenses, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. He is being held without bail at Chester County Prison.

The charges stem from the evening of Sunday, Aug. 10, when Rivera allegedly tried to steal a BMW parked in a driveway. The car’s owner confronted Rivera, and the two argued before the victim chased him up the driveway. Prosecutors said Rivera then stabbed the victim in the torso and neck, killing him.

Investigators said Rivera fled on foot and stole multiple vehicles to evade capture. At one point, he crashed into a gray Honda Accord and, while exchanging information with the other driver, allegedly stole that car. He later broke into a home on New Street in West Chester before returning to his Kennett Square residence in a stolen Honda CRV, authorities said.

Police found Rivera wearing clothing matching witness descriptions, with a cut on his palm and what appeared to be dried blood on his shoes and shirt.

“This quiet community was shattered by senseless violence,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said. “Thankfully Chester County law enforcement was able to work together to identify and capture this Defendant quickly before he could hurt others.”

Kennett Township Police Chief Matthew Gordon called it “a brutal attack that shocks the conscience.”

The Chester County Detectives are leading the investigation with help from multiple law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 610-344-6866.

