Joseph L. Lawthers, 30, showed up at Kennett Middle School at 195 SunnyDell Road in Landenberg at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, well after dismissal had ended, according to Southern Chester County Regional Police.

Staff immediately activated safety protocols after determining Lawthers was not on the approved list to pick up the child. He was kept outside in the secure vestibule where the school resource officer confronted him.

Lawthers allegedly became agitated and refused to leave in the Lyft that brought him to the school, prompting calls for backup. Officers said they noticed a bulge in his waistband that appeared to be the grip of a pistol.

When they tried to detain him, a struggle broke out. Officers were able to pull a loaded 9mm handgun from his waistband, police said. Lawthers continued resisting until additional units helped bring him into custody.

Investigators later learned Lawthers did not have a license to carry and was legally barred from possessing a firearm.

He was treated for minor injuries at Christiana Hospital before being transported to Chester County Prison, where he was arraigned. Judge Matthew Seavey set his bail at $150,000 cash.

Police credited the school staff for quickly acting to secure the building and notify authorities. No students or officers were harmed during the incident

