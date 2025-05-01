Disabled Woman Raped For Years By Family Acquaintance, Kennett Square Police Say

Gilberto Juarez-Mercado, who has also gone by Gilberto Juarez and Gilberto Mercado, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting an adult female victim with a mental disability, according to the Kennett Square Police Department.

Investigators said the woman disclosed the abuse to her caretaker on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The assaults reportedly occurred at a home along the 700 block of South Washington Street.

Police identified Juarez-Mercado as a family acquaintance and confirmed through an investigation that the abuse had been ongoing for years.

Since the report, Juarez-Mercado, 46, is believed to have fled the Kennett Square area, police said. He remains at large.

He is wanted on the following charges:

Felony Rape by Force.

Felony Rape by Threat of Forcible Compulsion.

Felony Rape of a Mentally Disabled Person.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Juarez-Mercado is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Gravina at 610-444-0501, email tips@kennettsquarepolice.org, or use the Submit a Tip link on the department’s website.

The warrant was issued by District Court 15-3-04 under Docket No. MJ-15-304-CR-0000112-2025.

