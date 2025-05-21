Classmate Ambushes, Stabs 14-Year-Old On Tracks, Repeats Death Threats In Kennett Square: PD

The attack happened on Wednesday, May 7, on the tracks behind the 300 block of West Cedar Street, according to the Kennett Square Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from serious stab wounds. They rendered emergency aid before EMS from Longwood Fire Company arrived and transported the victim to Nemours AI duPont Hospital in Delaware for further treatment.

The victim was stabbed by a classmate who ambushed him near the tracks and continued the assault as the boy tried to escape and call for help, investigators said. Police said the suspect threatened to kill the victim during the brutal encounter.

On Friday, May 16, a juvenile allegation was filed, and the suspect — also 14 — was arrested and turned over to the Chester County Youth Center due to the seriousness of the charges.

He faces the following charges:

Felony Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder.

Felony Aggravated Assault (two counts).

Misdemeanor Possessing Instruments of Crime.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault (two counts).

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.

Summary Harassment (two counts).

The Pennsylvania Juvenile Act governs how minors are charged and held. Because of his age, the suspect’s name has not been released.

Police are urging parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of fighting and bringing weapons to school or public spaces and to report any threatening behavior to trusted adults or law enforcement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Kennett Square-Landenberg and receive free news updates.