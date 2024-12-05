High-Speed Pursuit Ends But Driver Escapes: PA State Police

The chase began on I-78 West in Lebanon County when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle for traffic violations. The Acura, displaying an unreadable paper temporary registration, failed to pull over and sped off, according to PSP Jonestown.

The pursuit continued onto I-81 South but was terminated for safety reasons after the vehicle exited at Mile Marker 72. The driver and the Acura have not been located, police said.

Troopers have released a photo of the Acura and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver or finding the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Eric Dreisbach at PSP Jonestown by calling 717-865-2194.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jonestown-Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.