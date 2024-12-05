Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 33°

High-Speed Pursuit Ends But Driver Escapes: PA State Police

A high-speed pursuit involving a black Acura TLX with heavily tinted windows ended abruptly when the driver escaped near Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The wanted newer model&nbsp;black in color Acura TLX.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
The chase began on I-78 West in Lebanon County when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle for traffic violations. The Acura, displaying an unreadable paper temporary registration, failed to pull over and sped off, according to PSP Jonestown.

The pursuit continued onto I-81 South but was terminated for safety reasons after the vehicle exited at Mile Marker 72. The driver and the Acura have not been located, police said.

Troopers have released a photo of the Acura and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver or finding the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Eric Dreisbach at PSP Jonestown by calling 717-865-2194.

