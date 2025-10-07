Precious Hamilton, 15, of Crum Lynne, was arrested for the shooting death of Baseem “Seyven” Baker inside his family’s apartment on the 100 block of York Road on Monday, Oct. 6.

They responded to a 911 call at 5:01 p.m. and found Baker unresponsive on the bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Detectives determined Hamilton had been staying at the apartment since Friday. Over the weekend, Baker’s cousin told investigators that Hamilton displayed a small revolver and showed it was loaded with live ammunition. On Sunday, Oct. 5, Baker’s iPad captured video and a still photo of Hamilton holding the gun and “dry firing” it out the window.

Baker’s mother told police she left her son and Hamilton at the apartment around 2:40 p.m. Monday to run errands. When she returned at 4:30 p.m., the door was unlocked, and she later found Baker unresponsive. An autopsy ruled the death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Hamilton admitted to detectives that she accidentally shot Baker, according to the criminal complaint (page 9). She claimed she had been lying on the bed with him when they began playing around and she reached for the revolver, which discharged.

Hamilton is charged as an adult with Third-Degree Murder, Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License. She is being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center pending arraignment.

