Teen Critically Injured After Large Fight At Huntingdon Valley Wawa: Police

A violent brawl outside a Montgomery County Wawa left an 18-year-old in critical condition, Lower Moreland Township Police announced on Friday, Aug. 15.

The Wawa located at 2500 block of Philmont Avenue, Huntingdon Valley.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Officers were dispatched to the convenience store on the 2500 block of Philmont Avenue around 9:39 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, for reports of a large crowd fighting, according to Chief Scott Smith.

Before police arrived, multiple people fled the area in vehicles, Smith said.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the ground. He was breathing but unresponsive, police detailed.

The teen was flown by helicopter to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Moreland Township Police Department at 215-947-3132

