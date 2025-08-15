Teen Critically Injured After Large Fight At Huntingdon Valley Wawa: Police

Officers were dispatched to the convenience store on the 2500 block of Philmont Avenue around 9:39 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, for reports of a large crowd fighting, according to Chief Scott Smith.

Before police arrived, multiple people fled the area in vehicles, Smith said.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the ground. He was breathing but unresponsive, police detailed.

The teen was flown by helicopter to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Moreland Township Police Department at 215-947-3132

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntingdon Valley and receive free news updates.