Kris Michael Sanchez, 35, of Hispanic descent, was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault, Misdemeanor Simple Assault (4 counts), and Summary Harassment (4 counts) following the June 29 incident, according to Lower Moreland Township Police.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Pine Road and Philmont Avenue around 1:49 a.m. after reports of a large fight involving several adult males who had just exited the restaurant, police said.

Investigators allege Sanchez, who was working security at the venue, approached the group and began throwing punches. One man was knocked unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital, police said.

Sanchez was taken into custody and charged later that day, according to a release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntingdon Valley and receive free news updates.