Igor Rustamovi Dzhumaev, of unknown residence, was charged after the disturbance at a business on the 2800 block of Philmont Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 11:03 p.m., according to police.

Dzhumaev was initially asked to leave the premises with another man due to intoxication and argumentative behavior, officers explained. The pair departed in an SUV, but later that evening, Dzhumaev allegedly returned armed with weapons.

Investigators detailed that Dzhumaev was observed opening the trunk of a vehicle before walking toward the business carrying a sword-like object in his right hand and a nail gun in his left hand.

He was taken into custody and appeared intoxicated, police said.

Court records show Dzhumaev faces one count of Felony Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, one count of Felony Terroristic Threats Causing Serious Public Inconvenience, one count of Felony Prohibited Offensive Weapons, one count of Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, one count of Misdemeanor Harassment, and one count of Summary Public Drunkenness.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntingdon Valley and receive free news updates.