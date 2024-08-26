Quinton J. Heckard, 26, of Hummelstown, was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-81 South at mile marker 61.7 at 8:13 a.m., according to Hall.

The fatal pedestrian strike happened when "Heckard stepped in front of the truck from the shoulder of the road," Hall said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from "Multiple Traumatic Injuries at the scene," the coroner said but the manner of his death was not released.

An investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

Quinton was a class of 2017 graduate of Central Dauphin East High School who went on to attend Central Penn College, according to public records.

He played varsity baseball in high school, and "made honorable mention USCAA All-American" in 2018 while playing for the Central Penn Knights, the school shared on Twitter/X.

Additional information about his life was unavailable at the time of publishing. His family is invited to share funeral or fundraiser details, a statement, or photos by emailing Daily Voice at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

