Woman, 21, Killed After Slamming Into Tractor-Trailer On I-81 In Dauphin County: State Police

The fatal crash happened on the southbound side near Exit 80 (Route 743/Grantville/Hershey) in East Hanover Township around 2:30 a.m., troopers said.

Investigators believe the woman lost control of her vehicle on the wet road, veered onto the shoulder, and struck the rear of a flatbed truck parked near the Grantville rest area.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her identity has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.

The tractor-trailer’s occupant was uninjured, according to police.

The entire southbound stretch of I-81 between Exit 80 and Exit 77 (Route 39/Manada Hill/Hershey) was shut down for several hours as emergency crews responded. The highway reopened around 6:45 a.m., PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

