The road is closed in both directions, police said.

Drivers heading to Hershey High School and Middle School should access the area via Route 322/Governor Road, while traffic to Hershey Elementary and ECC is advised to use Route 422/Chocolate Avenue, according to the release.

The incident has disrupted traffic near the schools, though no injuries have been reported.

