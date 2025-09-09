A Few Clouds 73°

Watch: Riders Evacuated From Comet At Hersheypark After Off-Ride Disturbance

Guests riding Hersheypark’s oldest roller coaster, the Comet, were unexpectedly evacuated mid-ride on Sunday due to a "guest disturbance on the platform", officials confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Jillian Pikora
Video footage shared online shows riders calmly exiting the coaster cars and walking down a set of stairs beside the iconic wooden track after the coaster came to a halt. You can watch a clip in the Facebook post below:

A Hersheypark spokesperson said the incident was not caused by any mechanical failure.

“Yes, Comet experienced a temporary stoppage on the track, which was caused by an unrelated off-ride guest issue. Per our protocols, our team safely escorted guests off the coaster and back into the station without issue, and the ride was reopened,” the park said in a statement.

The park emphasized that there were “no mechanical or operational issues whatsoever” with the 78-year-old ride, adding that the stoppage was brief and the ride functioned exactly as designed.

The Comet was reopened shortly afterward, according to the park.

Watch the video below to a take a virtual ride on the coaster:

