Tallest Screamin’ Swing In World Opening At Hersheypark

A towering new thrill is launching at Hersheypark on Saturday, May 24, park officials announced on Thursday, May 15.

Twizzlers Twisted Gravity swinging, computer-rendered image. 

 Photo Credit: Hersheypark

 Photo Credit: Hersheypark
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will open as the tallest Screamin’ Swing ride in the world, sending riders 137 feet into the air at speeds of 68 miles per hour, according to the park. The one-minute-and-10-second ride features “multiple mind-bending zero G moments” above Spring Creek in The Hollow region.

Riders will board one of four gondola zones themed after Twizzlers Strawberry, Cherry, Hershey’s Chocolate, and Black Licorice. The ride, manufactured by S\&S Worldwide, is open to guests at least 48 inches tall and will operate year-round, weather permitting.

Tickets for opening weekend are now available here.

