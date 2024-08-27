The Twizzlers Twisted Gravity is set to open at Hersheypark in the summer of 2025.

The ride with supposedly be the "tallest Screamin’ Swing in world," according to the press release.

The one-minute and 10-second ride will "ascend 137 adrenaline-pumping feet, defy gravity at speeds reaching 68 miles per hour and experience multiple mind-bending zero G moments as they swing high above Spring Creek in The Hollow region of Hersheypark," the park said. "Guests will sit in one of four branded zones across two gondolas, featuring the Twizzlers Strawberry, Cherry, Hershey’s Chocolate and Black Licorice-flavored designs."

This ride is manufactured by S&S Worldwide.

It is only for guests over four feet tall, according to the release. Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will be open for all four seasons, weather permitting.

