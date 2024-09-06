Huley Williams of Brooklyn, NY is accused of being the man who committed the "slash and grab" in the Hersheypark parking lot around 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, police said and Daily Voice previously reported.

Williams (pictured above on the right) is accused of being the man (pictured above on the left) who was caught rummaging around in the backseat of a car when they were confronted by the owner of the vehicle and their family, so he 'slashed the victim across the face with a knife before running from the scene with the victim's credit card," the police said, adding that "the stolen credit card was fraudulently used later that same day at a Target store located in Bensalem, PA."

Williams is wanted on a warrant for the following charges:

ROBBERY-INFLICT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE.

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY-THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE.

ACCESS DEVICE ISSUED TO ANOTHER WHO DID NOT AUTHORIZED USE.

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY ENGAGING-ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD.

CRIMINAL USE OF COMMUNICATION FACILITY.

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY ENGAGING-CRIMINAL USE OF COMMUNICATION FACILITY.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING.

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY ENGAGING-THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to Williams.

He is described as 175 lbs, 6'3" tall, Black man "having some type of skin condition on his face similar to a burn or vitiligo," with black hair and brown eyes, according to the police.

He was last seen wearing "a white long-sleeved shirt, gray Under Armour sweat pants and black shoes," as stated in the original release.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department at (717)534-2202 or click here to submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hershey and receive free news updates.