Hershey CEO Michele Buck To Retire After 20 Years With The Company

Buck, who has led Hershey as CEO for the past eight years, will step down on June 30, 2026. She intends to continue in her current role until a successor is chosen, after which she will transition to a senior advisor position before officially retiring.

The Hershey Board of Directors has initiated a search for her replacement, considering both internal and external candidates with the assistance of a national search firm.

“It has been the pinnacle of my career to lead Hershey, a truly one-of-a-kind company,” Buck said. “Our team has created one of the strongest and most recognizable snacking portfolios in the industry, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished.”

Buck’s tenure includes driving Hershey’s expansion into broader snacking categories, international growth, and strategic innovations that have strengthened the company’s portfolio.

Victor Crawford, the Board’s Lead Independent Director, lauded Buck’s leadership, stating, “Michele has made innumerable marks on Hershey, including building advanced capabilities and growth platforms to evolve Hershey into a stronger and more diversified business.”

Hershey also reaffirmed its 2024 financial outlook and plans to announce its 2025 projections in February.

Founded in 1894, The Hershey Company employs over 20,000 people and boasts more than 90 brands, including Reese’s, Kit Kat, and SkinnyPop. Its legacy includes the Milton Hershey School, which provides educational opportunities for children.

