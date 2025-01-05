Hershey Bears Break World Record With Teddy Bear Toss At Giant Center

The milestone moment came after Mike Sgarbossa scored at 14:45 of the first period, tying the game 1-1 against the Providence Bruins. Sgarbossa, a veteran forward in his seventh season with the Bears, celebrated his first-ever Teddy Bear Toss goal, delighting the sold-out crowd of 10,514.

The plush toys rained down in celebration, surpassing the previous world record for the Teddy Bear Toss and solidifying Hershey's place in hockey history. The stuffed animals will be donated to local charities, hospitals, and community groups to benefit children in need.

Hershey's Teddy Bear Toss has become a beloved annual tradition, and this year's event, presented by Penn State Health, marked another extraordinary chapter in the Bears' 2024-25 season.

Did you toss a bear? Share your photos from the record-breaking night! Email your photos to jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

