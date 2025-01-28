The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 5.9 on Route 283 East, according to a release by Pennsylvania State Police.

A trooper was investigating a prior crash involving a disabled vehicle in the left lane and had positioned their Ford Explorer partially in the left lane and shoulder with emergency lights activated. Passing drivers were slowing down and merging into the right lane as required by Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law, police said.

Hailey Petrosky, 26, of Harrisburg, failed to yield and struck the rear of the police vehicle with the front of her 2015 Volkswagen Passat, investigators said.

Petrosky, her passenger Adam J. Petrosky, 20, and the trooper all sustained suspected serious injuries and were transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Petrosky was taken by South Central EMS, while her passenger was transported via Life Lion EMS.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash and had to be towed from the scene, police said.

Hailey Petrosky has been charged with violating Pennsylvania’s Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas law.

No further details about the condition of the victims have been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hershey and receive free news updates.