Frazier Author Matthews, 48, is accused of firing multiple shots after a dispute with a woman early Thursday morning, according to Derry Township Police. The pair had stopped their vehicle near the Rosedale Apartments and were walking along West Governor Road when Matthews pulled a handgun and began shooting.

The woman was not hit, and officers were quickly dispatched to the area. When they arrived, police say Matthews opened fire in their direction. Officers did not shoot back. Instead, they ordered Matthews to drop his weapon, which he did—before taking off on foot.

He was caught after a brief foot chase and taken into custody without injury.

Police found shell casings scattered along the road, which was shut down for several hours as investigators collected evidence. Authorities say a tractor-trailer may have passed through during the chaos and are asking the driver and any other witnesses to come forward.

Matthews is currently in custody at Dauphin County Prison, charged with:

Felony Possession of a Firearm Prohibited.

Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children (four counts).

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (four counts).

Court records show his bail was initially set at $100,000 on Feb. 28 for prior charges, but the latest arrest occurred Thursday morning following the gunfire incident. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27.

Matthews has a criminal history including a guilty plea to misdemeanor Simple Assault and dismissed charges for Robbery and Harassment, according to public court summaries.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202 or use the “Submit Tip” button on their Crimewatch page.

