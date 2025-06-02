Michael Blidi Jr., a 2023 graduate of Milton Hershey School, was shot on the front sidewalk of his Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, home early Thursday, May 29. The unknown shooter pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and opened fire around 12:32 a.m., hitting the 19-year-old in the abdomen before fleeing, according to the police.

He was left critically injured with a spinal cord wound, paralyzing him from the waist down, according to his father, Michael Blidi Sr.

“My baby was shot on my doorstep,” Blidi Sr. said. “I’m so hurt, words can’t explain it.”

Blidi Jr. had recently earned a full football scholarship to Iowa Central and was preparing for the next chapter of his career. His future was instead cut short by a single bullet.

“His dream was terminated by a gunshot wound to his spinal cord,” Blidi Sr. said in a GoFundMe post. “Doctors said he’s not going to walk again.”

Despite the devastating prognosis, his family is refusing to give up.

“We cannot accept our son relying on a wheelchair,” Blidi Sr. added. “We are humbly seeking aid from our community during these trying times.”

Blidi Jr. was a standout on the football field, dominating on both defense and offense during his senior season. He was well-known at Milton Hershey for his power, speed, and leadership. His older brother, Phillip Blidi, recently signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Now the family is focused on giving Michael every possible chance at recovery. A fundraiser titled Help Michael Blidi Jr. Walk Again has collected more than $11,000 toward a $13,000 goal.

“Michael is a loving child full of life,” his father said. “Please help us in these difficult times and keep us in your prayers.”

Click here donate to help Michael walk again.

Police have not released further information on the suspect. No arrests have been made.

