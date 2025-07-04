Five Family Members Rescued After Tubes, Kayak Get Stuck In Swatara Creek: Hershey FD

Hershey Fire and multiple mutual-aid departments were dispatched to the creek on Friday, July 4, after reports of people in distress near the railroad bridge over the water, according to the Hershey Fire Department.

Crews were informed that four tubes and one kayak had become lodged on a debris pile in the water. One person managed to climb onto the debris, while the remaining four family members floated downstream.

Hershey Fire Chief Pat Leonard established incident command and coordinated the response through conflicting reports. A drone team was deployed within minutes and quickly located the victims.

Rescue boats from Lower Swatara Fire Department, River Rescue, and Hummelstown Fire Department retrieved all five individuals safely from the water, authorities said.

The family members were evaluated by EMS and transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution. All were wearing personal flotation devices, which fire officials credited with preventing tragedy.

