Officers arrived to find two victims with knife wounds after a suspect known to at least one of them entered the residence and fled before police arrived, according to the release. One victim was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center while the second initially refused treatment but later went on their own for care, police said. Both are expected to survive, authorities said.

Police allege the intruder, identified as Edward Lee McDowell, 28, of York, went into a bedroom where a 29-year-old woman woke to a 43-year-old man yelling, according to investigators. McDowell allegedly stabbed the male victim in the forehead and, when the woman tried to intervene, stabbed and cut her hand as she tried to grab the knife, police said. McDowell then said he was going to kill the male victim before fleeing the home, investigators said.

Detectives emphasized the attack was targeted and there is no known threat to the wider community, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for McDowell on Sunday, Aug. 24, authorities said. He is wanted on the following charges:

Felony Burglary.

Felony Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon.

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202 or submit a tip through Crimewatch, police said.

