Dad Brutally Beaten In Front Of Wife, Infant In Hershey Road Rage Assault: Police

The assault happened around 6:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 1 at the intersection of West Granada Avenue and Ridge Road, according to the Derry Township Police Department.

The victim was driving with his family when he tried to avoid two dangerously speeding vehicles — a black BMW sedan and a white sport-style motorcycle. Police say the suspects boxed in the family’s car and attacked the father in a brutal ambush.

He was punched more than 20 times in the face, causing serious facial injuries, investigators said.

The suspects fled in the following vehicles:

A black BMW M3 (2008–2013 e92) with tinted windows and a parachute device on the rear driver-side bumper.

A white sport-style motorcycle with a rear camera pole.

A white BMW sedan, driven by a white woman with long blonde hair.

The assailants were described as:

A Middle Eastern man, early 20s, with a mustache and long dark hair in a bun (BMW driver).

A motorcyclist wearing black skinny jeans, white sneakers, a black hoodie with a large white graphic on the back, and a black helmet.

Police say the suspects showed a blatant disregard for human life and are urging residents along Elm Avenue (between Governor Road and Ridge Road), and on Ridge Road, to check home surveillance for any footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jana Klinger at (717) 534-2202 or jcklinger@derrytownship.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hershey and receive free news updates.