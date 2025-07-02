Country, Charm & Keith Urban—What More Do You Need?

Urban will bring his "High and Alive World Tour" to Giant Center in Hershey, PA on Thursday, Oct. 2, then to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, Oct. 3, and to Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA on Saturday, Oct. 4.

These stops are part of his biggest tour in years, built around "High," his 12th studio album released earlier this year. The setlist blends new tracks with the chart-topping hits that have defined his sound. Known for turning every show into a full-on event, Urban brings blazing guitar work, nonstop energy, and a connection with the crowd that makes each performance unforgettable.

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Urban has become one of the most recognizable voices in country music. With four Grammys, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and a global fan base, he has stayed at the top of his game for almost three decades. Many also remember his time as a judge on “American Idol,” where his insight and charm made him a fan favorite.

Each venue offers a different experience—from Bristow’s open-air vibe to Mohegan Sun’s weekend-getaway feel to a concert-and-theme-park day in Hershey. No matter the stop, you’ll want to be there.

Tickets are selling fast. Don't miss your chance to catch Keith Urban live this fall.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

