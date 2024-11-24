Annville Man Threatened Father, Toddler With Harassing Messages In Hershey: Affidavit

Christopher Jay Lancaster, 46, of Annville, allegedly alarmed the victim, identified as Sean Guay, by sending a photo of him pushing his toddler in a stroller on July 31, 2024, according to police. The image was accompanied by threatening messages, including “no pussy boy, no coward here… we got plans for you,” “keep walking your kid around Hershey,” and “eyes on you whenever you step outside… be scared,” investigators wrote.

The messages reportedly caused Guay to fear for the safety of his wife, children, and himself. "This case uncovered a larger conspiracy among this leftwing group targeting conservatives in a variety of ways to disrupt their lives including stalking, harassment, threats, and targeting their place of employment," Guay told Daily Voice in an email sharing the texts and photo with us.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, Lancaster was charged with Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another and Misdemeanor Harassment - Communicating Lewd, Threatening, Etc., Language, court records show.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled before Judge Dominic Pelino at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. A preliminary hearing is set before the judge at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2025, according to his docket.

