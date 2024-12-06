3 Hospitalized After Crash Closes Central PA Road

The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fiddlers Elbow Road near Elle Way in Derry Township around 4 a.m., dispatch reported. The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree, injuring all three occupants.

All three individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions remain unknown, dispatch said.

Fiddlers Elbow Road is closed between High Street and the Swatara Creek bridge as Derry Township police investigate the scene. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

