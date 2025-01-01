Cameron T. King, 28, was arrested after officers responded to the 300 block of Wissler Way for reports of a man engaging in lewd acts inside a black Toyota Highlander around 10:54 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, East Hempfield Township police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and identified King as the lone occupant, according to authorities. A witness at the scene identified King as the individual seen exposing himself and masturbating inside the vehicle, police added.

Following the investigation, a criminal complaint was filed against King on one count of misdemeanor Indecent Exposure, police said.

King is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

