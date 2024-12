The odor was caused by a "CRC degreaser" aerosol leak at the business in the 3000 block of Industry Drive near Centerville Road, according to dispatch.

EMS crews evaluated three people at the scene, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Emergency responders were first called to the scene at around 11:37 a.m., authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempfield and receive free news updates.