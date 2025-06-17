Lowayne J. Kuhar, 79, of Blairstown, NJ, was found dead at the scene of a crash on the 700 block of Main Street in Tatamy Borough, Northampton County around 8:04 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025, according to Coroner Zachary Lysek.

Kuhar was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which appeared to have left the roadway. Following an investigation, the coroner determined the cause of death to be a natural disease, and the manner of death was officially ruled natural, despite the incident occurring during a crash.

No further information will be released at this time, authorities said.

Kuhar's family is invited to share details about her life, as well as the funeral, photos, and any fundraiser details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

